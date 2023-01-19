NTT East to trial edible cricket farming using AI, other tech

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. said Thursday it will trial the farming of edible crickets using artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies in collaboration with a firm that manufactures products containing the insects.

The trial, set to begin this month in cooperation with cricket product venture Gryllus Inc., will take place at an NTT East testing facility in western Tokyo to address global food shortages amid predictions by the United Nations that the human population will reach 9.7 billion in 2050.

The project will utilize technologi...