Tokyo stocks open lower on fears over prolonged U.S. rate hikes

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as caution grew over prolonged interest rate hikes in the United States on data indicating a solid labor market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 18.19 points, or 0.07 percent, from Thursday to 26,387.04. The broader Topix index was down 0.85 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,914.77. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, rubber product and bank issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 128.36-39 yen compared with 128.36-46 yen in New York...