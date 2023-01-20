Main events scheduled for Jan. 23-29

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 23-29: Jan. 23 (Mon) -- Ordinary Diet session to be convened. -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to deliver policy speech in parliament. -- Minutes of Dec. 19-20 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan. -- Head of Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, and head of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, to hold meeting about annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations. -- Kumamoto District Court to rule on damages suit filed against government by two people over forced sterilization surgeries under now-defunct eugenic prote...