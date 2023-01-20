Tokyo stocks edge up as weaker yen offsets U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged up Friday morning, as caution over prolonged interest rate hikes in the United States was offset by the positive impact of a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 6.71 points, or 0.03 percent, from Thursday to 26,411.94. The broader Topix index was up 2.55 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,918.17.

Gainers were led by air transportation, iron and steel, and mining issues.