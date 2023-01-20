Fans wait hours at Tokyo zoo to see panda being sent to China in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Fans waited up to four hours on Friday at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Gardens to catch a glimpse of a popular female giant panda, with only a month left before she is sent to China.

Xiang Xiang will enter a quarantine period from Saturday and visits will only be allowed through a pre-selected lottery. Up to 2,600 visitors will be able to see the 5-year-old each day until Feb. 19.

Many people, bundled in warm clothing, lined up outside the zoo’s main entrance from early morning before it opened.

Takasato Takashima, 27, who lives in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, was visiting the zoo for the second day i...