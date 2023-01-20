Tokyo stocks rebound on weaker yen, hopes for inbound tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday on improved sentiment led by the yen’s fall against the U.S. dollar and hopes for a recovery in tourism with an increase in foreign visitors to Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 148.30 points, or 0.56 percent, from Thursday at 26,553.53. The broader Topix index finished 11.25 points, or 0.59 percent, higher at 1,926.87.

Gainers were led by air transportation, iron and steel, and mining shares.