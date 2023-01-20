Baseball: Marines add former Padres, Brewers pitcher Perdomo

Newsfrom Japan

Former San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Luis Perdomo has signed with the Lotte Marines, the Pacific League club said Friday.

The 29-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic has compiled a 23-31 record with a 5.12 ERA over six MLB seasons, five of them in San Diego.

He went 9-10 in 35 games, 20 of them as a starter, for the Padres in 2016. He joined the Brewers last year and pitched in 14 games, all as a reliever, going 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA.

The Chiba-based Marines, managed from this season by former MLB pitcher Masato Yoshii, are aiming to improve on their fifth-place 202...