China’s gas imports from Russia double in 2022 amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

China’s imports of liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas from Russia more than doubled in 2022 from a year earlier in value terms, official data showed Friday, indicating Beijing has been indirectly supporting Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine financially while Western nations impose sanctions on Russia.

China’s pipeline gas imports from Russia soared some 2.6 times from the previous year to $3.98 billion in 2022, while that of LNG imports jumped some 2.4 times to $6.75 billion, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

In 2022, China’s crude oil imports from Russia also grew 4...