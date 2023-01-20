Soccer: Japan midfielder Soma, Reds’ Matsuo headed abroad on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Yuki Soma has agreed to a loan deal with Portuguese first-division side Casa Pia through next June, his J-League top-flight club Nagoya Grampus announced Friday.

Also securing temporary work abroad, Urawa Reds midfielder Yusuke Matsuo is bound for Belgian top-tier club Westerlo on a loan deal, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The 25-year-old Soma played in Japan’s 1-0 World Cup group stage loss to Costa Rica in Qatar last year before the Samurai Blue advanced to the round of 16. He also played for hosts Japan at the last Olympics.

“I am proud to have worn Na...