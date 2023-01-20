Soccer: National Stadium to host 2 matches in 30th J-League anniv.

Newsfrom Japan

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the J-League’s first league game on May 15, 1993, two matches will be held at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

FC Tokyo and Kawasaki Frontale will play there May 12, two days before Kashima Antlers and Nagoya Grampus take the field in a rematch of their 1993 season opener, according to the league’s 2023 schedule released Friday.

The J1 season opens Feb. 17 and ends Dec. 3.

Levain Cup group-stage matches will begin March 8, with the quarterfinals scheduled for September, the semifinals in October and the final undecided.