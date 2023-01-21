NTT to market technology to analyze connected car data in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. has developed technology that instantly analyzes data collected from tens of millions of connected cars, with an eye to commercializing it as early as fiscal 2023 starting April.

The technology, which enables the swift sharing of road information transmitted by cars including that related to traffic congestion and accidents, allows vehicles to travel safely and efficiently, and is expected to become fundamental for the spread of automated driving, the Japanese telecom giant said.

In demonstrations jointly conducted with Toyota Motor Corp., NTT has already c...