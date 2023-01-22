Soccer: Brighton’s Mitoma nets 4th league goal in Leicester draw

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma scored a stunning opener for his fourth English Premier League goal Saturday, earning man-of-the-match honors as Brighton secured a late 2-2 draw away to Leicester.

The 25-year-old cut in from the left and curled an unstoppable effort from outside the box into the far top corner in the 27th minute at King Power Stadium.

Marc Albrighton equalized in the 38th minute and Harvey Barnes made it 2-1 for Leicester following a corner in the 63rd minute, but 18-year-old Evan Ferguson ensured a share of the points for the visitors when he headed home Pervis Estupinan’s cross of...