Basketball: Hachimura ties career-high 30 points in Wizards win

Sports

Japan forward Rui Hachimura tied his NBA career high with 30 points Saturday to steer the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic. Hachimura led all scorers, shooting 13-of-22 from the field, including 3-of-5 from deep, while also logging five rebounds and two blocks without a turnover. Coming off the bench, Hachimura went scoreless in the first quarter before sparking to life in the second, scoring 10 points in a six-minute stretch. He continued scoring freely in the remainder of his 30 minutes on the floor. Hachimura, who will become a restricted free agent in July, was re...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Basketball