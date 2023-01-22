Tennis: Nishioka stopped by Khachanov in Australian Open 4th round

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshihito Nishioka's career-best tennis Grand Slam run ended Sunday, the Japanese left-hander losing to Russian Karen Khachanov in the Australian Open fourth round. The 18th-seeded Khachanov won 6-0, 6-0, 7-6(4), firing 15 aces and converting seven of 10 break points against the 31st-seeded Nishioka at Melbourne Park. Nishioka's failed bid to reach the quarterfinals left no Japanese in the men's or women's singles draw. Injury-prone Kei Nishikori remains sidelined, while two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is expecting a baby and has indicated she will return to the court next year. ...