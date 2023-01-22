Soccer: S-Pulse midfielder Suzuki to join Strasbourg on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Shimizu S-Pulse midfielder Yuito Suzuki is set to join French side Strasbourg on loan from the J-League second-division club, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday. The 21-year-old played for Japan's under-21 side in Europe in November and is expected to be a key contributor at next year's Paris Olympics. Suzuki joined Shimizu in 2020 and played 30 J1 games in his debut season. He scored three goals in 20 games before S-Pulse were relegated last year. Veteran Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima currently plays for Strasbourg.