Tokyo stocks open higher on strong start for tech sector

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with technology issues leading the rise following a sharp rebound in U.S. shares late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 238.40 points, or 0.90 percent, from Friday to 26,791.93. The broader Topix index was up 11.12 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,937.99.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 129.38-41 yen compared with 129.55-65 yen in New York and 128.87-90 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News