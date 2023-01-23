Tokyo stocks open higher on strong start for tech sector

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, with technology issues leading the rise following a sharp rebound in U.S. shares late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 238.40 points, or 0.90 percent, from Friday to 26,791.93. The broader Topix index was up 11.12 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,937.99.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, electric appliance and precision instrument issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 129.38-41 yen compared with 129.55-65 yen in New York and 128.87-90 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was...