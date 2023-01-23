Tokyo stocks rise in morning as tech shares climb on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, with technology shares leading the advance, boosted by a sharp rebound in U.S. shares late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 299.32 points, or 1.13 percent, from Friday to 26,852.85. The broader Topix index was up 17.18 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,944.05.

Almost all the 33 industry categories among Japan’s major stocks rose, with chip-related shares among the best performers.