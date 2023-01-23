FEATURE: Japanese town set to OK country’s 1st “level-4” autonomous vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

The central Japan town of Eiheiji, known for its ancient Zen Buddhist temple in Fukui Prefecture, is set to be the first place in the country to adopt a new type of autonomous self-driving vehicle, hoping to pioneer investment in what could become an important future technology.

According to the transport ministry, “level-4” self-driving autonomous vehicles are slated to begin operating in the town from fiscal 2023 starting April, the first time authorities in Japan will give the go-ahead for such a project. Autonomous vehicles are expected to become an essential means of transportation in reg...