Gov’t sought rare adjournment of BOJ policy meeting in Dec.: minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Government representatives attending a Bank of Japan policy meeting in December made a rare request to adjourn the meeting before the central bank stunned financial markets with its decision to expand the trading range for long-term bond yields, minutes showed Monday.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who chaired the Dec. 19-20 meeting, accepted the request to break for 30 minutes made after the Policy Board discussed the idea of widening the band for 10-year Japanese government bond yields, which later led the yen and yield to surge as financial markets took it as an effective rate hike by the dovish...