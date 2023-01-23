Gov’t sought rare adjournment of BOJ policy meeting in Dec.: minutes

Economy

Government representatives attending a Bank of Japan policy meeting in December made a rare request to adjourn the meeting before the central bank stunned financial markets with its decision to expand the trading range for long-term bond yields, minutes showed Monday.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who chaired the Dec. 19-20 meeting, accepted the request to break for 30 minutes made after the Policy Board discussed the idea of widening the band for 10-year Japanese government bond yields, which later led the yen and yield to surge as financial markets took it as an effective rate hike by the dovish...

Kyodo News

Bank of Japan Kyodo News