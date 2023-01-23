Gov’t sought rare adjournment of BOJ policy meeting in Dec.: minutes
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Government representatives attending a Bank of Japan policy meeting in December made a rare request to adjourn the meeting before the central bank stunned financial markets with its decision to expand the trading range for long-term bond yields, minutes showed Monday.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who chaired the Dec. 19-20 meeting, accepted the request to break for 30 minutes made after the Policy Board discussed the idea of widening the band for 10-year Japanese government bond yields, which later led the yen and yield to surge as financial markets took it as an effective rate hike by the dovish...