Tokyo stocks rise for 2nd day as weaker yen lifts techs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced for a second straight session on Monday, lifted by buying in technology shares on a weaker yen amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will stick to its monetary easing stance.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 352.51 points, or 1.33 percent, from Friday at 26,906.04. The broader Topix index finished 18.51 points, or 0.96 percent, higher at 1,945.38.

Almost all 33 industry categories among Japan’s major stocks rose, with chip-related shares among the best performers.