Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning as U.S. rate hike concern eases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Tuesday morning as fears over aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded, emboldening investors to chase major issues including chip stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 433.57 points, or 1.61 percent, from Monday to 27,339.61. The broader Topix index was up 26.17 points, or 1.35 percent, at 1,971.55.

All 33 industry categories rose, with machinery, electric appliance, and precision instrument issues leading the advance.