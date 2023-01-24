U.S., Japan foreign affairs chiefs to co-host meeting on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will co-host an online meeting Tuesday to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

The meeting, closed to the press, will also be attended by the other foreign affairs chiefs of the Group of Seven major democratic economies and key partners, the State Department said Monday.

Hayashi visited Washington in mid-January and confirmed with Blinken that their countries will give unwavering support to Ukraine.

During their meeting, they discussed the next steps for extending assistance to Ukraine’s energy sector. Japan, wh...