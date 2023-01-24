Nikkei hits new 1-month high as U.S. rate hike concern eases

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index rose for a third trading day to end at a fresh one-month high, as a wide range of shares were bought amid easing concern over aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 393.15 points, or 1.46 percent, from Monday at 27,299.19, its highest close since Dec. 16. The broader Topix index finished 27.54 points, or 1.42 percent, higher at 1,972.92.

Nearly all 33 industry categories rose, with machinery, electric appliance and precision instrument issues leading the advance.