Baseball: Moreno family no longer looking to sell Angels

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Angels said Monday the Moreno family is no longer pursuing a sale of the club which employs Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani and will continue ownership through the 2023 season and beyond.

“During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said.

“This offseason we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to our fans. We are excited about this next chapter...