Main events scheduled for February

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for February:

In February

-- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit Japan.

Feb. 1 (Wed)

-- Domestic auto sales for January to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

-- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to visit London through Feb. 4.

Feb. 2 (Thurs)

-- No major events.

Feb. 3 (Fri)

-- No major events.

Feb. 4 (Sat)

-- Sapporo Snow Festival to be held through Feb. 11.

Feb. 5 (Sun)

-- Gubernatorial election to be held in Aichi Prefecture.

Feb. 6 (Mon)

-- New motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for February to be released by Japan Automobile...