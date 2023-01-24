Main events scheduled for February
Main events scheduled in Japan for February:
In February
-- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit Japan.
Feb. 1 (Wed)
-- Domestic auto sales for January to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
-- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to visit London through Feb. 4.
Feb. 2 (Thurs)
-- No major events.
Feb. 3 (Fri)
-- No major events.
Feb. 4 (Sat)
-- Sapporo Snow Festival to be held through Feb. 11.
Feb. 5 (Sun)
-- Gubernatorial election to be held in Aichi Prefecture.
Feb. 6 (Mon)
-- New motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for February to be released by Japan Automobile...