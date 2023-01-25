G-7, partners reaffirm commitment to helping Ukraine endure winter

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democratic economies and their partners reaffirmed their commitment Tuesday to supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the U.S. and Japanese governments said.

The participants agreed to continue their close coordination to deliver equipment and humanitarian support this winter and procure essential infrastructure during the online meeting co-chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

When the G-7 foreign ministers held a virtual meeting in late December, they denounced Russia for attacki...