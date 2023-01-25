Google faces antimonopoly suit filed by U.S. gov’t over digital ads

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Google LLC on Tuesday, alleging the California-based digital giant has monopolized digital advertising technology products.

The move marked the second time the department has sued Google, following a case in October 2020 when the federal government alleged the company unlawfully monopolized online search services.

California, New York and six other states joined the latest lawsuit.

The department said Google has wielded its dominance across digital advertising markets to force more publishers and advertisers to use its products, and thwarted ...