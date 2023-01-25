Tokyo stocks open flat as investors examine earnings results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened flat Wednesday, as investors examine the earnings of Japan’s major corporations with the start of the reporting season.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 4.38 points, or 0.02 percent, from Tuesday to 27,303.57. The broader Topix index was up 0.66 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,973.58.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included iron and steel, marine transportation, and electric power and gas shares. Decliners were led by service, wholesale and chemical issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 130.21-24 yen compared with 130.11-2...