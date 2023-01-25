FEATURE: Japanese genebank a vital insurance policy against food crop threats

Newsfrom Japan

The preservation of plant seeds as a genetic resource is becoming more and more important at a time when many crops are threatened by extinction or lower productive output due to climate change and the destruction of ecosystems through overdevelopment.

The shifting of ideal growing zones due to warming across the globe makes the creation of seed banks a cause for international concern, with changing growing conditions driving a need for what is, in effect, an ecological database.

The National Agriculture and Food Research Organization in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, operates a genebank busines...