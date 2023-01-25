Tokyo stocks almost flat as investors await earnings results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Wednesday morning as investors awaited the earnings results of Japan’s major firms, with selling to lock in recent gains capping the market’s upside.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 30.17 points, or 0.11 percent, from Tuesday to 27,329.36. The broader Topix index was up 3.70 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,976.62.

Gainers included iron and steel, marine transportation, and electric power and gas shares. Bank, insurance, and wholesale issues were among the worst performers.