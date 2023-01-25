Soccer: Kozuki nets 1st Schalke goal, Stuttgart’s Endo also on target
Japanese forward Soichiro Kozuki scored his first goal in his second appearance for Schalke in the German Bundesliga on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Kozuki left then J-League second division side Kyoto Sanga in 2021 to initially play in the German fifth division before winning a contract with Schalke at the end of 2022.
He scored the home side’s only goal in a 6-1 defeat to Leipzig as Schalke remain rock bottom, having conceded a league-worst 41 goals in 17 games.
“There’s no doubt we need to concede less. We want to discuss our tactics with the manager,” said Schalke teammate and Japan captain Ma...