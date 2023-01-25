Tokyo stocks rise for 4th straight day, strong steel shares buoy mood

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their winning streak to four days Wednesday with strong steelmaker issues and other cyclical stocks buoying sentiment, while caution about corporate earnings prospects left overall gains moderate.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 95.82 points, or 0.35 percent, from Tuesday at 27,395.01. The broader Topix index finished 7.77 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 1,980.69.

Aside from iron and steel shares, marine transportation and precision instrument issues led the rise.