Basketball: Hachimura excited to join Lakers, to wear No. 28 on jersey

New Los Angeles Lakers acquisition Rui Hachimura on Tuesday expressed his delight at being traded to what he believes is “one of the greatest” NBA franchises.

“I will say the Lakers are one of the most famous teams in Japan,” the forward, who will wear No. 28, said in a press conference.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity...I’m so happy to be part of this family and part of L.A.”

Hachimura joins superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a Lakers team that has struggled with injuries this season and is much in need of size.

The 24-year-old said he believes he can fit in well with James, on...