Tokyo stocks flat in morning as firm yen offsets U.S. rate optimism

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Thursday morning as the yen’s firmness and profit-taking offset upward momentum from growing optimism that U.S. interest rate hikes may end soon.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 33.91 points, or 0.12 percent, from Wednesday to 27,361.10. The broader Topix index was down 3.07 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,977.62.

By industry, precision instrument and real estate shares were among the best performers. Decliners included marine transportation and electric appliance issues.