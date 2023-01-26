Main events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27
Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Jan. 27:
-- Tokyo consumer price index for January to be released at 8:30 a.m. by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
-- Tokyo District Court to rule at 1:15 p.m. on damages suit brought by the family of a murdered female high school student against judge Kiichi Okaguchi for his alleged posting of inappropriate messages on social media in connection to her case.