Main events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Jan. 27:

-- Tokyo consumer price index for January to be released at 8:30 a.m. by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

-- Tokyo District Court to rule at 1:15 p.m. on damages suit brought by the family of a murdered female high school student against judge Kiichi Okaguchi for his alleged posting of inappropriate messages on social media in connection to her case.