Tokyo stocks end marginally lower on firm yen, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day winning streak Thursday on the yen’s firmness and profit-taking, but the downside was limited by growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve may stop interest rate hikes.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 32.26 points, or 0.12 percent, from Wednesday at 27,362.75. The broader Topix index finished 2.29 points, or 0.12 percent, lower at 1,978.40.

By industry, marine transportation, electric appliance, and oil and coal product issues were among the worst performers.