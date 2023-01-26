Basketball: Hachimura makes solid debut in win for Lakers

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds Wednesday in his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them pull away late in a 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Japanese men’s national basketball team standout, acquired from the Washington Wizards earlier in the week, also had an assist and a steal in his 22 minutes off the bench.

Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury, while LeBron James added 20 as the Lakers bounced back from a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Hachimura was heavily involved as the Lakers seized control agains...