Main events scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 30-Feb. 5:

Jan. 30 (Mon)

-- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Japan through Feb. 1.

-- Rina Gonoi, who had been subjected to sexual harassment by colleagues when she was working for Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, to hold press conference in Tokyo.

Jan. 31 (Tues)

-- Unemployment rate for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

-- Preliminary industrial production in...