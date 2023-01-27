Main events scheduled for Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 30-Feb. 5:
Jan. 30 (Mon)
-- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Japan through Feb. 1.
-- Rina Gonoi, who had been subjected to sexual harassment by colleagues when she was working for Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, to hold press conference in Tokyo.
Jan. 31 (Tues)
-- Unemployment rate for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
-- Preliminary industrial production in...