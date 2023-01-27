URGENT: Tokyo core consumer prices hit 41-yr high at 4.3% in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier in January, hitting a 41-year high, government data showed Friday.

The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, for the Japanese capital remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target for the eighth straight month.

Core CPI for Tokyo, seen as an indicator of what to expect nationwide, was up for the 17th straight month and marked the highest since a 4.3 percent rise in May 1981, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.