Tokyo stocks open higher on receding fears over U.S. recession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, amid receding fears over a recession in the United States.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 31.10 points, or 0.11 percent, from Thursday to 27,393.85. The broader Topix index was up 1.32 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,979.72.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by chemical, iron and steel, and wholesale issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 129.79-82 yen compared with 130.17-27 yen in New York and 129.47-49 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The euro was ...