Nissan, Renault eye alliance revamp announcement on Feb. 6: report

Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA are aiming to announce a deal that will revamp their decades-old car-making alliance in London on Feb. 6, Reuters news agency has reported.

The news surfaced after the leaders of the French and Japanese automakers met online Thursday for an alliance board meeting. Reuters cited two sources close to the matter and another, who said the meeting had gone off “without a hitch.”

Currently, Renault holds a roughly 43 percent stake in Nissan, with the Japanese company having a 15 percent stake without voting rights in its smaller French partner.

