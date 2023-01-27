Tokyo stocks end flat on possible BOJ tweak, U.S. economic optimism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Friday, as caution over a potential policy tweak by the Bank of Japan toward monetary tightening offset hopes that the U.S. economy may be able to avoid a recession.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 19.81 points, or 0.07 percent, from Thursday at 27,382.56. The broader Topix index finished 4.26 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 1,982.66.

By sector, bank, chemical, and electric power and gas issues led the advance, while marine transportation, precision instrument, and pharmaceutical shares were among the worst performers.