Japan court judge ordered to pay damages over social media posts

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Friday ordered a high court judge to pay 440,000 yen ($3,300) in damages after posting messages on social media that the bereaved family of a high school girl murdered in Tokyo found offensive.

Social media posts by Kiichi Okaguchi of the Sendai High Court were “thoughtless” and “inappropriate acts that violate duties imposed on an incumbent judge,” said Presiding Judge Masahiko Kiyono at the Tokyo District Court in handing down the ruling.

Okaguchi, 56, is also being tried at the Judge Impeachment Court in Japan for the posts after a parliamentary committee for the prosecu...