Nissan recalls 520,000 cars over fault in engine part

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. on Friday filed with the Japanese government a recall of over 520,000 cars, including Suzuki-badged vehicles, due to a fault in an electric engine part that can cause them to catch fire.

The Japanese automaker is recalling a combined 527,491 units of its X-Trail sports utility vehicle and Serena minivan, as well as “Landy” minivans supplied to Suzuki Motor Corp., the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

Nissan received a total of 3,963 reports of problems caused by a faulty electric motor in the vehicles’ “idling stop” system, a feature that can automa...