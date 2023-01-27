1st oral abortion pill steps closer to approval in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A pharmaceutical advisory body for Japan’s health ministry on Friday expressed no objection to the manufacturing and marketing of an abortion pill, bringing the medication a step closer to becoming the first of its kind to gain approval in the country.

Abortions in early stages of pregnancies in Japan are currently limited to surgical procedures, and the oral pill, if approved, is seen as a new option that could lighten both physical and mental stress on women.

The health ministry said it would gather public opinion and debate the matter further with its pharmaceutical subcommittee as the abor...