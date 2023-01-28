Japan to join U.S. efforts to curb high-end chip exports to China

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the Netherlands agreed Friday to join the United States in limiting exports of high-end semiconductor technology to China, U.S. and Dutch media reported.

The move came after the United States unveiled last October a sweeping set of export controls on certain advanced chips that could be used by Beijing to train artificial intelligence systems and power advanced military and surveillance applications.

It could take several months for the countries to implement the restrictions as Japan and the Netherlands need to prepare domestic legislation, Bloomberg said.

White House national secur...