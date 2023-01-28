Tennis: Japan’s Oda, Kamiji lose Australian Open wheelchair finals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s 16-year-old Tokito Oda came up short in his bid for a maiden Grand Slam crown Saturday, succumbing to British top seed Alfie Hewett 6-3, 6-1 in the Australian Open men’s wheelchair singles final.

Japanese Paralympian Yui Kamiji also finished second-best in the women’s wheelchair singles, losing to Dutch world No. 1 Diede De Groot 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.

With defending champion and all-time great Shingo Kunieda hanging up his racket earlier this month, heir apparent Oda was aiming to keep the trophy in Japanese hands at Margaret Court Arena.

But Hewitt proved too strong in the final, avoiding co...