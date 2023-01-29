FOCUS: Toyota CEO taps younger successor amid paradigm shift in industry

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp.'s surprise announcement Thursday of a change in its top management came as CEO Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the founder, picked an executive more than 10 years younger than him as his successor at a time when the global auto industry faces a once-in-a-century paradigm shift driven by decarbonization and digitization.

The head of the auto group’s Lexus brand operation Koji Sato, 53, will become CEO in April while 66-year-old Toyoda who has led the company since 2009 will become chairman, allowing him to devote more time to lobbying activities.

Toyoda is currently the chairman...