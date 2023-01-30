Tokyo stocks inch up in morning ahead of Fed policy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, as softening U.S. inflation data stirred hopes the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes, but the upside was limited ahead of the bank’s policy meeting starting this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 91.19 points, or 0.33 percent, from Friday to 27,473.75. The broader Topix index was up 2.76 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,985.42.

Gainers were led by chemical, precision instrument and air transportation issues.