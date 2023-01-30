Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Jan. 31:

-- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

-- Unemployment rate for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.

-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m.

-- Preliminary industrial production index for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.