Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Jan. 31:
-- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
-- Unemployment rate for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.
-- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m.
-- Preliminary industrial production index for December, whole of 2022 to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.